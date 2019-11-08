Could Oil Search Limited's (ASX:OSH) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of AU$11b, Oil Search is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about OSH.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oil Search?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Oil Search already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 37% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Oil Search's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Oil Search. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Oil Search

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Oil Search Limited. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own AU$89m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.