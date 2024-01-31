Could Oklahoma one day see a $15 minimum wage?
Could Oklahoma one day see a $15 minimum wage?
Could Oklahoma one day see a $15 minimum wage?
The federal minimum wage in the US hasn’t changed from the hourly rate of $7.25 in over 14 years. But 22 states and 40 cities increased their own minimum wages to ring in the New Year.
White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su write about the Biden administration's approach to AI and how it must do "right by workers."
Anthony Edwards let the referees have it after the game ended.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
You know you’ve screwed up when you’ve simultaneously angered the White House, the TIME Person of the Year and pop culture’s most rabid fanbase. X lacks the infrastructure to identify abusive content quickly and at scale. As the White House’s press secretary called on Congress to do something, X simply banned the search term “taylor swift” for a few days.
Pamper yourself or someone else with these heartfelt gestures — from cozy essentials to sweet and savory treats.
Yes, it needs more than a quick rinse — and you'll enjoy your cup of joe more when you know it's coming from a germ-free pot.
You can also wear it as a giant scarf or use it as a travel blanket — the possibilities are endless.
Indie game cheerleader Day of the Devs is now an independent non-profit organization. The team says this will open up more funding avenues and help it be more transparent about its fundraising efforts.
The stories you need to start your day: Gen Z’s concerns about the future, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ premiere and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Here’s how to plan around federal bank holidays, which could affect fund availability, deposits, and bill payments.
It's one of the more difficult conversations we can have with a parent or grandparent: You know they're no longer safe behind the wheel. But maybe they don't. Here's something you can do to prepare for a difficult conversation.
Shoppers say these high-waisted wonders from Satina flatter all body types. We're sold!
L.L. Bean, Totes, Ugg: From ultra-warm insulation to great traction for icy terrain, outdoor enthusiasts say these are the best boots to invest in.
The Gamecocks passed a tough test against LSU, showing Dawn Staley has more than enough talent on her roster to win it all.
Japan's lunar lander has regained power a full nine days after it landed on the moon's surface nearly upside down and was subsequently switched off.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce; Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs; and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
Donald Trump wants to apply "universal baseline tariffs" of 10% that would apply to most foreign products coming into the US. Richard Nixon tried the same thing more than five decades ago.
Here's what you'll need to cover all the costs of buying a home, including down payment, closing costs, and monthly payments.
Childcare expenses are putting increasing strain on American households, forcing families to raid their savings and slow their spending.