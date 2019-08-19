Could Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.'s (NYSE:OHI) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$8.8b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about OHI.

View our latest analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors

NYSE:OHI Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Omega Healthcare Investors?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Omega Healthcare Investors does have institutional investors; and they hold 71% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Omega Healthcare Investors, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:OHI Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Omega Healthcare Investors. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Omega Healthcare Investors

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.