This could be one of the warmest Leap Days on record in Milwaukee

This winter has almost certainly been Milwaukee and Wisconsin's warmest on record.

But, that's not all that makes winter 2024 unique. This season also features a Leap Day, Feb. 29, an extra day that only occurs every four years at the end of the year's shortest month.

So, will this year's Leap Day follow the season's trend and set the record for Milwaukee's warmest Feb. 29 ever? It appears not. But, it could finish among the top 10.

This Leap Day, Milwaukee is expected to see a high of 46 degrees in the afternoon, according to the local National Weather Service forecast. While this puts it 15 degrees shy of the city's highest-ever recorded Leap Day temp ― 61 degrees in 2000, it's still warmer than your average Feb. 29.

According to NWS data going back to 1871, the average high temperature on Leap Day in Milwaukee is 34 degrees. It's trended a little warmer since 1992; the normal high temp on Leap Day over the past three decades has been 39 degrees.

Feb. 29, 2020, Milwaukee's most recent Leap Day, was just about average, seeing a high temperature of 36 degrees.

A jogger runs toward the Milwaukee Art Museum reflected in a puddle from the melting snow, April 19, 2018.

What have been Milwaukee's warmest Leap Days on record?

Here are Milwaukee's top 10 warmest Leap Days on record by high temperature, according to NWS data:

2000 ― 61 degrees 2004 ― 57 degrees 2012 ― 53 degrees 1932 ― 52 degrees 1964 ― 50 degrees 2016 ― 47 degrees 2024 (tentatively) ― 46 degrees 1988 ― 45 degrees 1976 ― 44 degrees 1992 ― 39 degrees

James Stuht, of Bayside, snow blows his driveway at his home on East Brown Deer Road in Bayside on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The area saw 2 to 3 inches snow that fell overnight into Thursday.

What's the coldest Leap Day temperature in Milwaukee's history?

How else does the weather look on an average Leap Day in Milwaukee?

The average low temp since the 1870s has been 20 degrees, while the normal low temp over the past three decades has been 24.

These are Milwaukee's coldest Leap Days on record by low temperature, according to NWS data:

1884 ― negative 13 degrees 1980 ― 0 degrees 1912 ― 6 degrees 1960 ― 6 degrees (tied for third)

Milwaukee has seen snow on Leap Day 43% of the time since the 1870s, or 16 times. Record snowfall of 5.6 inches occurred on Feb. 29, 1980. Record snow depth of 20 inches was measured on Feb. 29, 1960.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Is this Milwaukee's warmest Leap Day on record?