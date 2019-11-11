Could Open joint stock company Solikamsk magnesium works's (MCX:MGNZ) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Open joint stock company Solikamsk magnesium works (MCX:MGNZ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₽1.5b, Solikamsk magnesium works is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MGNZ.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Solikamsk magnesium works?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Solikamsk magnesium works might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Solikamsk magnesium works. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Solikamsk magnesium works

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.