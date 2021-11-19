Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed

Patrick Jackson, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia
·6 min read
<span class="caption">If authorized, molnupiravir could be a key oral treatment to help keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital. </span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/photo/experimental-antiviral-drug-molnupiravir-royalty-free-image/1290262013" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plyushkin/iStock via Getty Images Plus">Plyushkin/iStock via Getty Images Plus</a></span>
If authorized, molnupiravir could be a key oral treatment to help keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital. Plyushkin/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease.

Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir – a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics – on Nov. 30, 2021.

And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov. 16, Pfizer formally requested emergency use authorization of the oral pill from the FDA.

If these drugs get authorized in the coming weeks, they could be an important new treatment option for people with COVID-19, especially for those at high risk in the early stages of infection. The ability to treat COVID-19 with a pill rather than an injection or infusion means more people can be treated faster.

As an infectious diseases physician and scientist at the University of Virginia, I have helped care for hundreds of people with COVID-19. I’ve also helped conduct clinical trials to find new treatments. Molnupiravir and Paxlovid would fill a need that hasn’t been met by other COVID-19 drugs, which are either difficult to administer or only suitable for patients in the hospital.

Here’s a preview of why these new antiviral drugs are important, how they work and how they could be used.

Filling a gap in treatment

Researchers have so far found just a few drugs that are effective for the treatment of COVID-19. Until now, only antiviral monoclonal antibodies could be used to treat patients who are not hospitalized. However, these antibody drugs – which work by blocking the virus from entering cells – have to be given in a monitored setting like a doctor’s office.

And many patients who could benefit from monoclonal antibodies don’t have access because administration sites aren’t located nearby. They are also not affordable for many people outside the U.S. In the U.S., monoclonal antibodies are free to patients under emergency use authorization but could ultimately become far more expensive if and when they receive full approval by the FDA.

Early data suggests that both molnupiravir and Paxlovid are effective new drugs that patients can take at home to prevent complications of COVID-19 – which could be particularly beneficial for those at high risk of severe disease. Once authorized, these pills will allow patients to be treated earlier in the course of infection, at the point when antiviral drugs are more effective. By stopping the virus from growing in the body early on, the drugs can prevent the inflammation that causes severe COVID-19.

A young man in a mask receives a COVID-19 vaccination shot.
Although oral antiviral pills could be a major step forward in treating COVID-19, vaccines still offer the best protection from the virus. Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images Plus

How molnupiravir and Paxlovid work

Molnupiravir works by causing the virus to record inaccurate genetic information. SARS-CoV-2 stores its instructions for making new viruses in a strand of RNA. Inside the cell, the virus makes copies of the RNA and then continues to make duplicates of those copies. When a patient takes molnupiravir, the drug masquerades as one of the key molecules in RNA and gets incorporated into the strands that the virus produces. When an RNA strand containing molnupiravir gets copied in turn, the virus makes errors in the copy. Over multiple rounds of copying, molnupiravir forces more and more mistakes until the virus is no longer able to function – a phenomenon in virology called “error catastrophe.”

Paxlovid uses a different mechanism to prevent the virus from replicating. SARS-CoV-2 creates proteins that are needed to build new viruses as one long string, called a polyprotein. But the polyproteins have to be chopped into smaller parts by a viral enzyme called a protease in order to become active. Paxlovid blocks the virus’s protease from doing this job, thereby preventing the virus from completing its life cycle.

How COVID-19 pills would be used

There are currently two primary forms of treatment for COVID-19 in the U.S.: antiviral and anti-inflammatory medications. Antiviral drugs stop the virus from growing in the body and are given within the first few days of symptoms to prevent severe disease. Anti-inflammatory drugs moderate the immune response and are used to help sicker patients who need oxygen.

Molnupiravir and Paxlovid were studied in separate clinical trials with similar designs. In both studies, the drugs were tested in outpatients with risk factors for severe COVID-19 who were at an early stage in their illness. Both studies also looked at how likely patients were to either die or be hospitalized. However, neither study has yet been peer-reviewed.

Molnupiravir reduced the risk of death or hospitalization by about 50% in non-hospitalized adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 when treated within five days of symptom onset. Paxlovid reduced this risk by about 89% for patients treated within three days of symptoms and 85% for patients treated within five days. Importantly, no patients who took either drug died in the studies. Because the drugs were not studied head to head, it’s difficult to say whether one will be better than the other in the real world. In early November, Britain became the first country to approve molnupiravir for use.

Molnupiravir did not help hospitalized patients recover faster from COVID-19. It is likely that Paxlovid would also not be useful at the point of hospitalization. Most patients who are in the hospital with COVID-19 are sick because of unregulated inflammation and not because the virus is still replicating in their bodies.

If and when these drugs get authorized in the U.S., they will probably be used for the same higher-risk patients who are eligible for monoclonal antibodies today. Monoclonal antibodies may still be used, though, for pregnant people, people on dialysis and some immune-compromised patients.

The U.S. has already purchased millions of doses of both molnupiravir and Paxlovid in anticipation of their authorization. However, the pills will only be useful if people also have access to cheap, fast and accurate COVID-19 tests, which are currently in short supply. If COVID-19 is diagnosed too late, patients will already be outside the window of time when antiviral drugs can be helpful.

[More than 140,000 readers get one of The Conversation’s informative newsletters. Join the list today.]

Other antiviral drugs are in development, including an oral form of the first COVID-19 drug, remdesivir and long acting injectable monoclonal antibodies.

Researchers are also working on repurposing existing drugs to treat COVID. Inhaled steroids like budesonide and an antidepressant called fluvoxamine are particularly promising.

While it’s exciting to see new treatments for COVID-19, prevention is still the best strategy. The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the most effective tool for helping to end the pandemic.

[Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Patrick Jackson, University of Virginia.

Read more:

Patrick Jackson receives funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Ivy Foundation. He is affiliated with Indivisible Charlottesville.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU reviewing Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill for emergency use

    The European Union's drug regulator said it has started evaluating the coronavirus pill made by Pfizer Inc. to see if it might be used in emergency situations before it is officially authorized. In a statement Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it is looking at data on the effectiveness of Pfizer's antiviral pill when given to people infected with COVID-19 who are not yet hospitalized but are at risk of developing severe disease. Early results suggest Pfizer's pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, compared with people who received a dummy pill, when they were treated within three to five days of developing COVID-19 symptoms, the agency said.

  • Concerns rise about flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

    Concerns rise about flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as cases and hospitalization rise

  • UPDATE 5-U.S. to buy 10 mln courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 bln

    Pfizer Inc said on Thursday the U.S. government would pay $5.29 billion for 10 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, as the country rushes to secure promising oral treatments for the disease. The deal is for around twice as many treatment courses as Merck & Co Inc has agreed to supply the United States under its contract. The price for the Pfizer pill is nearly 25%lower at roughly $530 per course, compared with about $700 for Merck's.

  • The Rapid Spread of Delta’s New, Even More Infectious Cousin Could Actually Be Good News

    Fabian Bimmer/ReutersOn Thursday, British scientists released the kind of news everyone’s been dreading as we head into winter—a new, more infectious offshoot of the Delta variant appears to be spreading quickly across Britain.A study from Imperial College found that the Delta subvariant—known to virologists as AY.4.2—accounted for around 12 percent of thousands of samples gathered in a recent British government survey, which is around 2.8 percent higher when compared to the figures from last mo

  • Fact check: Former Pfizer VP spreads false claim about COVID-19 vaccines and child deaths

    Experts and public health officials say COVID-19 poses a bigger risk to children than the vaccines that protect against it.

  • Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

    At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned. Earlier this week, Zimbabwe recorded just 33 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, in line with a recent fall in the disease across the continent, where World Health Organization data show that infections have been dropping since July.

  • Upper Midwest faces spike in COVID-19 infections: "It's unprecedented"

    "I have never seen so many people on a ventilator at one time," one doctor said.

  • A heavily unvaccinated Africa has so far avoided a COVID disaster. Health officials are optimistic and wary.

    Although it's still unclear what COVID-19's ultimate toll will be, that catastrophic scenario has yet to materialize in Zimbabwe or much of the continent.

  • Fact-check: Will medical diagnosis codes be used to determine who will go to 'education camps'?

    Facebook posts claim a new medical diagnosis code for people who decline the vaccine will be used to determine who goes to "education camps."

  • AstraZeneca Covid antibody treatment ‘more effective than vaccines after six months’

    A Covid drug derived from the immune cells of virus survivors gives better protection than vaccines after six months and could last for a year, trial results suggest.

  • 69-Year-Old Woman with COVID Wakes Up from Coma as Family Was Picking Out Her Gravestone

    The day the family had planned to terminate Bettina Lerman’s life support, she suddenly woke up after 60 days on a ventilator with COVID-19

  • With COVID cases spiking, no end in sight

    When will the pandemic end? That was the question posed by a reporter to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, during a briefing of the White House pandemic response team.

  • Must the Swab Go That Far Up Your Nose to Test for COVID?

    One Canadian said it felt like a painful poke to his brain. An American heard crunching sounds in her head. A Frenchwoman suffered a severe nosebleed. Others got headaches, cried or were left in shock. They were all tested for COVID-19 with deep nasal swabs. While many people have no complaints about their experience, for some, the swab test — a vital tool in the global battle against the coronavirus — engenders visceral dislike, severe squirming or buckled knees. “It felt like someone was going

  • Turkey's currency woes skyrocket after lira free falls

    Turkey's currency was in a free fall on Thursday, as it suffered one of its worst days since the country’s currency crisis in 2018.The Lira plunged 6 percent to 11.3 against the dollar after the central bank decided on slashing interest rates by 100 basis points to 15 percent a move seen as dangerous for the emerging market economy.The country’s monetary authority had been urged in recent months to ease rates by President Tayyip Erdogan who argued this week that high interest had been driving up inflation."The interest rates are the reason and the inflation is the consequence. I say to those who are trying to divert this to something else, do not waste your time. We will lift this scourge of interest rates from people's backs."People on the streets of Istanbul, however, told Reuters they feel more burdened than ever."Everything is so expensive, the living conditions are getting really difficult. We cannot afford certain luxuries or tastes anymore.""Everything is getting so expensive, including the merchandise. The prices are going up. So, our situation is really bad."Erdogan’s push comes amid preparations for the country’s elections which are scheduled to be held by mid-2023.Opinion polls however seem to suggest that the odds might be stacked against the leader, who’s been in power for nearly two decades now as his ruling AK party has slowly lost its reputation over its mismanagement of the economy.The latest currency crunch has also prompted Turkey’s opposition leaders to ramp up calls again for an early election in a bid to reset overall economic policy.The head of the main opposition camp told local media that Erdogan’s decisions showed he was “completely detached from reality”.Inflation in Turkey currently stands at four times the official target and has lingered in double-digits for most of the past five years.

  • Flu outbreak hits University of Michigan

    The Food and Drug Administration moved to expand its emergency authorization of Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults on Friday.

  • Aaron Rodgers out of practice again on Thursday

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained out of practice on Thursday. Rodgers has been listed on the Packers’ injury report with a toe injury since being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list last Saturday and he said earlier this week that it is “a little painful.” After sitting out on Wednesday, Rodgers said it was a [more]

  • French astronaut's jaw-dropping photos from SpaceX mission capture bright auroras and raging wildfires

    Thomas Pesquet took thousands of photos during his six months orbiting Earth. Some are stunningly beautiful. Others, ominous.

  • ‘Saa-taa-naa-maa’ — I’ve taken up chanting to beat dementia

    Six million Americans have Alzheimer’s today. What is interesting, though, is that there is substantial and remarkable evidence that meditation, and in particular a 12-minute daily chant known as Kirtan Kriya meditation, can have an effect. Researchers Nicole Last, Emily Tufts and Leslie Auger, at the University of Guelph-Humber in Toronto, published a systematic review of scientific literature in 2017 in the peer-reviewed Journal of Alzheimer’s disease.

  • TikToker issues warning about ultra-popular exercise class after it nearly killed them: 'Sent straight from the devil'

    Stay safe out there.

  • 3 Herbs and Spices That Can Help Lower Your Blood Pressure, According to Science

    People of the world, spice up your life! 🌶️