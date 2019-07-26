Could Orient Paper & Industries Limited's (NSE:ORIENTPPR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Orient Paper & Industries Limited (NSE:ORIENTPPR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Orient Paper & Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹5.5b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ORIENTPPR.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orient Paper & Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Orient Paper & Industries does have institutional investors; and they hold 27% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Orient Paper & Industries's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Orient Paper & Industries. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Orient Paper & Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.