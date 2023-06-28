'There could be others coming': Donald Trump braces supporters for more indictments

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday disputed the latest development in the federal classified documents case against him − an audio recording in which he discusses classified information he wasn't entitled to have − and warned supporters that additional indictments may be coming soon.

"There could be others coming," Trump told members of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women, predicting that future charges will drive up his poll numbers among GOP voters.

Trump already faces trials over hush money allegations in New York state and claims he mishandled classified documents in Florida.

He is still under investigation in Atlanta over allegations he pressured state officials to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 race for the White House. There is another ongoing investigation in Washington, D.C., over efforts to block Congress from certifying Biden's election in the Electoral College.

In his New Hampshire speech, Trump denied wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of engaging in "election interference."

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2023.

The classified documents tape

Trump did not discuss the newly surfaced tape in his speech on Tuesday, but did on social media and in an interview.

"I don’t know of any recordings that we should be concerned with because I don’t do things wrong. I do things right," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I’m a legitimate person."

The tape obtained by CNN reflected the indictment allegation that Trump shared classified information with others.

In a 2021 meeting with people working on a book by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump discussed what he called "highly confidential" documents.

"This is secret information," Trump said in the audio clip.

"See, as president I could have declassified it," Trump added. "Now I can't, you now, but this is still a secret."

'Numbers will keep going up'

In bracing supporters for the prospect of more indictments, Trump also joked that his "numbers will keep going up," which has happened in polls following his first two indictments.

That includes polls in New Hampshire, which will host the first primary of the 2024 campaign cycle.

A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center said 47% of registered voters in New Hampshire would back Trump if the primary were held now. That is far ahead of challengers like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 19% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 6%.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump says more indictments are possible at 2024 campaign stop