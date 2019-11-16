Could Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL's (ASX:PCL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL (ASX:PCL) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of AU$11m, Pancontinental Oil & Gas is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PCL.

View our latest analysis for Pancontinental Oil & Gas

ASX:PCL Ownership Summary, November 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pancontinental Oil & Gas?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.9% of Pancontinental Oil & Gas. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pancontinental Oil & Gas's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:PCL Income Statement, November 16th 2019 More

Pancontinental Oil & Gas is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Pancontinental Oil & Gas

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.