Could The Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$269m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PAR.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.