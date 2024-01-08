Could a parking garage be coming to downtown Brighton?

BRIGHTON — Could a parking garage be coming to Brighton?

Now that a commercial and residential builder owns some parking lots downtown, with a plan to build on at least one of them, more parking is needed.

Officials announced Friday in a news release they have a "pre-development" plan to potentially partner with DA Building and the State Land Bank Authority to "to enhance parking, provide for increased open space and to accomplish other upgrades to public facilities and spaces."

"The envisioned project aims to achieve multiple objectives, including the construction of a public parking structure, new municipal buildings, increased open space, commercial storefronts, retail spaces, restaurants, and multi-family residential apartments or condominiums, without the need for the city to issue bonds or raise taxes to finance the public improvements," officials wrote.

DA Building plans to construct a new three-story, approximately 23,000-square-foot building on land west of Ciao Amici on Main Street. The city's Downtown Development Authority previously leased the privately owned lot for public parking.

The firm also purchased Fifth Third Bank at 300 W. North St. — which would be razed — and an unpaved parking lot off Hyne Street. The bank plans to be a tenant in the new building.

An architectural rendering shows DA Building's plan to construct a new three-story building in downtown Brighton.

DA Building representatives were not immediately available for comment Friday.

City Manager Gretchen Gomolka told The Daily, while DA Building hasn't submitted plans for the Fifth Third Bank site, she expects they will.

Several parking lots owned by the city are under consideration for the joint effort, including lots on North Street and by the Rolison Building, along with a lot off Grand River Avenue by W. North Street, which the DDA has under land contract. That's in addition to a lot south of the intersection of S. West Street and W. North Street and a lot off Pierce Street, both owned by the DDA.

"While several properties are under consideration, the final scope and nature of the project will determine which properties will be part of the potential redevelopment plan," city officials said.

"If a redevelopment plan is achieved, it will proceed in a phased manner, over several years, with the first of the projects to commence as early as spring of 2024."

