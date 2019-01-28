Could Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust’s (SGX:C2PU) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:C2PU) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of S$1.7b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about C2PU.

Check out our latest analysis for Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

SGX:C2PU Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold 26% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SGX:C2PU Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.