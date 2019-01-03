Could The Pashupati Cotspin Limited (NSE:PASHUPATI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Pashupati Cotspin Limited (NSE:PASHUPATI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Pashupati Cotspin is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹555m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PASHUPATI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pashupati Cotspin?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Pashupati Cotspin is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it’s the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Pashupati Cotspin. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Pashupati Cotspin

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.