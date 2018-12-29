Could PayPal Holdings Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

There's been no slowing down PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). The digital-payment provider continues to post robust growth every quarter. Given that the global-commerce market is worth more than $25 trillion, PayPal could grow for decades.

The recent third-quarter numbers certainly show millionaire-making potential. Adjusted revenue was up 21%, while adjusted earnings per share soared 26% over the prior-year's quarter. Driving those gains was total payment volume of $143 billion, which got a boost from mobile payment volume growth of 45% year over year.

A very high pile of dollar bills. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

PayPal's growth is coming from more people continuing to sign up with PayPal, while current customers gradually use their accounts more frequently. The combination of those two trends increased PayPal's total transactions 27% in the quarter, reaching a total of 9.2 billion transactions over the trailing-12-month period.

Whether PayPal can turn a $10,000 investment into $1 million boils down to how much PayPal can grow its installed user base and how many times per year those customers use their accounts.

Reaching new customers

If PayPal is going to deliver millionaire-making returns, it needs to significantly grow the number of transactions its customers conduct every year. This is because PayPal generates revenue by charging a small fee on every transaction, which means the company's future growth is closely tied to growth in transaction volume.

PayPal's total transactions and total payment volume have been consistently growing at more than 20% per year. The company ended the third quarter with 254 million customer accounts, and these customers used their accounts an average of 36.5 times over the last year, as shown in the following table.

Metric Third Quarter 2018 YOY Percentage Change Active customer accounts 254 million 15% Transactions per customer account 36.5* 9% Total transactions 2.463 billion 27% Total payment volume $143 billion 24%

Data source: PayPal Holdings. YOY = year over year. *Transactions per customer account is calculated as total transactions over the last 12 months divided by the number of active accounts at the end of the period.

PayPal's existing partnerships with credit cards and banks should keep attracting customers who like the idea of being able to use just about any payment method from their PayPal digital wallets. Additionally, management has several buttons it can push to increase the customer base going forward.

One example is PayPal's partnership with Facebook. PayPal already has been integrated into Facebook's Messenger, but one analyst expects the two companies to expand their relationship further by PayPal becoming a payment option in other Facebook apps, such as Instagram and WhatsApp. That could add as many as 60 million new customers to PayPal's platform, according to research firm MoffettNathanson.

There's also potential for PayPal to expand its reach with other partners. PayPal has over 35 partnerships spanning major credit cards, banks, and tech giants. The payment provider recently announced an expanded partnership with Walmart to make it easier for the underbanked to move money around. PayPal also has a relationship with Chevron, BP, and ExxonMobil to make it easier for customers to use their PayPal funds at the pump. These kinds of partnerships should not only keep attracting new customers, but could significantly make PayPal a go-to payment app in the daily routine of its customers.