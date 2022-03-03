Could This 'Peaceful World' Token Be Ukraine’s Secret Airdrop?

Tracy Wang
·2 min read

Ukraine’s official crypto donation wallet is holding nearly 7 billion Peaceful World tokens in what appears to be the token that will be used in the country’s first crypto airdrop.

Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan shows 7 billion Peaceful World (WORLD) tokens were created on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:15pm UTC and sent to Ukraine’s official crypto donation wallet address.

The Ukraine wallet then proceeded to send nearly 1 million Peaceful World tokens to a wallet that used the tokens to seed a liquidity pool on decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap.

Approximately two hours later, Ukraine’s wallet sent 1.03 Peaceful World tokens to 30 wallet addresses corresponding to the 30 wallet addresses that first sent cryptocurrency funds to the official Ukraine Crypto Donation wallet on Feb 26. The transactions appear to be a preliminary test airdrop.

As of press time, the Ukraine wallet owned 99.98% of the total Peaceful World tokens outstanding.

The first five wallets to donate to Ukraine are ‘0x04’, ‘0xbc’, ‘0xdyno.eth’, ‘0xa2’, and ‘Binance 15’.
The Ukraine wallet airdropped 1.03 Peaceful World tokens to the first 30 wallets that sent ether for donations. The first five wallets in this airdrop are ‘0x04’, ‘0xbc’, ‘0xdyno.eth’, ‘0xa2’, and ‘Binance 15’ - identical to the wallets (above) that first donated.


Ukraine has so far raked in over $40 million in cryptocurrency donations over the course of five days from supporters of the country’s effort against Russia.

On Wednesday morning, Ukraine tweeted “airdrop confirmed” and promised a “reward” to those who have made cryptocurrency donations to the country.

Ukraine has remained tight-lipped regarding details of the airdrop, including what tokens donors would receive and in which quantities.

The mere tease of the airdrop has prompted an influx of microdonations on the Ethereum blockchain as crypto users attempted to game the airdrop.

Additionally, Ukraine is no stranger to Uniswap - the DEX earned praise from Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov when it added a feature that made it easier to swap cryptocurrencies to ether and donate the funds directly to Ukraine.

However, Ukraine’s track marks on the Ethereum blockchain point to this Peaceful World token as the likely candidate for the country’s much-anticipated airdrop.



