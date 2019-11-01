Could The Petros Petropoulos AEBE (ATH:PETRO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Petros Petropoulos AEBE (ATH:PETRO) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Petros Petropoulos AEBE is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €51m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PETRO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Petros Petropoulos AEBE?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Petros Petropoulos AEBE does have institutional investors; and they hold 10% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Petros Petropoulos AEBE's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Petros Petropoulos AEBE is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Petros Petropoulos AEBE

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.