Could Pixelworks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PXLW) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$128m, Pixelworks is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PXLW.

View our latest analysis for Pixelworks

NasdaqGM:PXLW Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pixelworks?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pixelworks does have institutional investors; and they hold 32% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pixelworks's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:PXLW Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Pixelworks. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Pixelworks

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.