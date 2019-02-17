Could Plug Power Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

The last five years have not been kind to Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). The hydrogen fuel-cell company was trading at about $10 a share in 2014, but today is trading between $1-$2 per share.

Of course, that kind of a big price drop might mean that the stock is ripe to outperform. Or it might mean that the stock market has realized the company is going nowhere fast. Could Plug Power turn things around and give investors a juicy payday? Even to the tune of a cool million dollars? Let's dig deeper to find out.

Top fuel cell company Plug Power has had its greatest success with industrial equipment. Image source: Getty Images.

Stuck in a niche

Once upon a time -- like, 10 years ago -- hydrogen fuel cells were seen as a leading contender for mass-producing green energy vehicles. Companies like Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) have turned that potential into reality -- kind of.

While fuel-cell vehicles do exist today, most of the fuel cells made by Plug Power and Ballard are used in warehouses and airplane hangars, not on highways. Fuel cell-powered forklifts make up the bulk of these. That's because fuel cells can be recharged much more quickly than batteries, so they make an attractive alternative for a piece of equipment that can cause big bottlenecks every time it's offline for a recharge.

But Plug Power and Ballard don't want to be stuck in this niche market forever. Both have been working tirelessly to break into the broader vehicle market, particularly larger vehicles like delivery vans, buses, and light rail systems. If Plug Power could become a major player in this space, its share price could skyrocket and possibly even turn a modest investment into $1 million.

Full of potential

You may have heard Cyril Connolly's famous phrase, "Whom the gods wish to destroy, they first call promising." Although fuel cells did -- and do -- hold a lot of promise as a green fuel source, they have been utterly eclipsed by batteries in the transportation market. According to Information Trends, there were 6,500 fuel-cell vehicles on the road worldwide in 2017. But the International Energy Agency estimates there were about 3.1 million electric vehicles. And that was before Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ramped up production of its Model 3.

In spite of this, Plug Power claims that its fuel cells are more efficient than batteries, at least in forklifts. But the reasons it cites don't have anything to do with superior performance. Instead, the company states that fuel cells reduce the need for "time-costly battery changes and energy-consuming battery charges," as well as "progressive battery droop" as batteries age. But Plug Power only touts a 5% to 6% increase in productivity as a result, which doesn't seem significant enough to allow fuel cells to break batteries' stranglehold.

Indeed, the biggest current advantage held by fuel-cell vehicles over battery-powered ones is the difference in the amount of time it takes to refuel/recharge. It takes about five minutes to refill a fuel-cell vehicle, in a process similar to filling up at the gas station. On the other hand, even at a Tesla Supercharger, fully charging an electric-vehicle battery takes more than an hour.