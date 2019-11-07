Could Power Mech Projects Limited's (NSE:POWERMECH) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Power Mech Projects Limited (NSE:POWERMECH) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
Power Mech Projects is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹10.0b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about POWERMECH.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Power Mech Projects?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Power Mech Projects already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 23% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Power Mech Projects, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Power Mech Projects is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.
Insider Ownership Of Power Mech Projects
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
It seems that insiders own more than half the Power Mech Projects Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of ₹10.0b, that means they have ₹6.2b worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 14% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over POWERMECH. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
