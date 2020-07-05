Could The Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZSE:PCT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZSE:PCT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Precinct Properties New Zealand isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of NZ$2.2b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Precinct Properties New Zealand.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Precinct Properties New Zealand?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Precinct Properties New Zealand does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Precinct Properties New Zealand's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Precinct Properties New Zealand. AMP Capital Investors Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 5.0% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no one share holder has a majority.