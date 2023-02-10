Could Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:PCT) Weak Financials Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Most readers would already know that Precinct Properties New Zealand's (NZSE:PCT) stock increased by 4.8% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Precinct Properties New Zealand's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Precinct Properties New Zealand is:

4.5% = NZ$110m ÷ NZ$2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Precinct Properties New Zealand's Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

At first glance, Precinct Properties New Zealand's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 6.4% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 14% seen by Precinct Properties New Zealand was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared Precinct Properties New Zealand's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Precinct Properties New Zealand fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Precinct Properties New Zealand Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Precinct Properties New Zealand has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 90%, implying that it retains only 10% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Additionally, Precinct Properties New Zealand has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 95%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Precinct Properties New Zealand's future ROE will be 4.8% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Precinct Properties New Zealand. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

