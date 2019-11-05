Could Precise Biometrics AB (publ)'s (STO:PREC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Precise Biometrics AB (publ) (STO:PREC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
Precise Biometrics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr610m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PREC.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Precise Biometrics?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
Precise Biometrics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Precise Biometrics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Precise Biometrics. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Precise Biometrics
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Precise Biometrics AB (publ). In their own names, insiders own kr25m worth of stock in the kr610m company. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are mostly retail investors, collectively hold 83% of Precise Biometrics shares. This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
