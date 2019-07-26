Could Precision Wires India Ltd.'s (NSE:PRECWIRE) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Precision Wires India Ltd. (NSE:PRECWIRE) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of ₹4.1b, Precision Wires India is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PRECWIRE.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Precision Wires India?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Precision Wires India, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Precision Wires India. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Precision Wires India

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Precision Wires India Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a ₹2.1b stake in this ₹4.1b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them.