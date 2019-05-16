You Could Be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Neighbor for $1.4 Million

While living in one of the royal family's palaces would be a dream come true, it's just not possible for most of us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t live nearby. A house near Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their new son Archie, just hit the market for $1.4 million.

Located a mere 20-minute walk from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Windsor abode, the four-bedroom home is a lovely spot, and not just because of its proximity to the royal clan. It has views of the picturesque Long Walk at Windsor Castle and a large garden for some secluded respite.

The interior of the home is quite spacious, with a ground floor consisting of a foyer, formal living room, and dining room leading into the kitchen. From the kitchen, one can access the walled rear garden, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining. One floor up are a master bedroom, reception room, another bedroom, and a bathroom. On the top floor, there are two more bedrooms.

“It’s a magnificent property which presents a wonderful renovation opportunity for the lucky buyers,” Anthony Blackstone, director of Winkworth’s Sunningdale branch covering Windsor, told the Daily Mail. “With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex living just around the corner, Windsor has become somewhat of a fairy-tale town and is a marvelous place to raise a family.”

And while it has a great layout and light pours throughout, the entire space will need a renovation—just like Harry and Meghan's place did.

The couple reportedly spent about $4 million to convert the historic cottage, which was previously divided into five units, into a single-family home. A yoga studio, a modern kitchen, a guest wing, a nursery, and soundproof walls were all features reportedly added to the home, which was given to them by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

