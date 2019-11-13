Could The Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (MCX:HYDR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (MCX:HYDR) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of ₽225b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HYDR.

MISX:HYDR Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 19% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

MISX:HYDR Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.