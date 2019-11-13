Could The Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (MCX:HYDR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (MCX:HYDR) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of ₽225b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HYDR.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 19% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro insiders own under 1% of the company. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around ₽8.6m worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 13% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 6.0%, of the HYDR shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure, but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro better, we need to consider many other factors.
