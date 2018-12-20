Could The Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of AU$4.2m, Pursuit Minerals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PUR.

Check out our latest analysis for Pursuit Minerals

ASX:PUR Ownership Summary December 20th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pursuit Minerals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Pursuit Minerals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.9% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pursuit Minerals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:PUR Income Statement Export December 20th 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Pursuit Minerals. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Pursuit Minerals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.