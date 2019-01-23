Could Qualcomm Stock Really Get Cut in Half?

Mobile-chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has had a rough couple of years, in no small part due to legal challenges all around the world. That includes a contentious suit filed by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) two years ago, as well as legal complaints filed by regulators including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, an antitrust trial that is currently playing out right now in California federal court.

Shares have lagged the broader market by a significant margin over the past two years, but one activist investor thinks there's a lot more downside in store.

Making a short thesis

Kerrisdale Capital, which is short Qualcomm shares, today released a research report arguing that Qualcomm is "teetering on the brink of disaster" and that its unique business model, which includes licensing its technology while simultaneously selling chips, is "living on borrowed time." Kerrisdale points to numerous authorities globally that have accused Qualcomm of monopolistic and anticompetitive behavior, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

The FTC trial is unearthing some damning evidence as well, including an internal 2015 document that acknowledged that licensing its technology on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms to rivals like Intel could crush its business model. For example, here's an excerpt from the FTC's trial brief (via FOSS Patents):

Qualcomm's internal documents recognize the impact that offering competitors FRAND licenses would have on Qualcomm's ability to secure elevated royalties from OEMs. In 2005, Qualcomm's Marvin Blecker explained that making a license available to a chip competitor would impair Qualcomm's ability to collect high royalties from OEM customers: 'we absolutely cannot give a chip supplier a full license to our IP with pass through rights to his customers as that would have the potential of severely impacting our subscriber licensing program.' [...] Qualcomm's views were unchanged in 2015, when it concluded that granting a FRAND license to Intel 'would destroy the whole current QTL [licensing] business.

Apple has tried to license Qualcomm tech under FRAND terms to no avail. Companies that hold standards-essential patents (SEPs) are required to license that intellectual property on FRAND terms. "And they don't do that," Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said.