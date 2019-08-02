Could The Rain City Resources Inc. (CNSX:RAIN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Rain City Resources Inc. (CNSX:RAIN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Rain City Resources is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$593k, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about RAIN.

View our latest analysis for Rain City Resources

CNSX:RAIN Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rain City Resources?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Rain City Resources might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

CNSX:RAIN Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Rain City Resources. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Rain City Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.