Could Rajshree Polypack Limited's (NSE:RPPL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Rajshree Polypack Limited (NSE:RPPL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Rajshree Polypack is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹1.2b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about RPPL.

See our latest analysis for Rajshree Polypack

NSEI:RPPL Ownership Summary, August 5th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rajshree Polypack?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Rajshree Polypack might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NSEI:RPPL Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

Rajshree Polypack is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Rajshree Polypack

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.