‘He could have have ran into me;’ Witness reacts to chase of armed suspect before police crash

The stunning chase, crash, and gunfire that ended in a large crash on US 35 on Monday are raising more questions about police chases.

Police released a new video today from a joint law enforcement news conference, showing that police tried stopping James Skirvin, who they said ran from them and fired at officers.

Debbrorah Ogletree told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that she was driving on US 35 when she saw the chase.

“I’ve never seen as many officers and police cars as I saw that were hitting (US) 35,” she said.

Her friend decided they should get off the road.

“I knew something was going on. I knew they were chasing the white truck,” she recalled to Campbell.

What she didn’t know at the time was that police believed Skirvin had two weapons, a rifle and a shotgun. Police believe he threw one weapon out as he drove on US 35, which was captured by an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

Police said that given Skirvin’s actions and his weaponry, they had no choice but to try and stop him.

“Absolutely. That’s why the response that you got because of the information that he pointed long guns at officers, the information about suicide by cop, that means the person is going to do something dangerous,” Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

Something is dangerous is what many people say describes everything Skirvin did Monday, including firing shots at officers on US 35, crossing into the wrong-way of traffic, and crashing into a Trotwood police cruiser.

That caused led to a number of officers opening fire on Skirvin’s vehicle, worried about him using his remaining weapon. Other drivers said ending the threat was necessary.

“I don’t like police chases, but my God, who’s going to stop them? He could have ran into me and the lady I was with,” Ogletree said.