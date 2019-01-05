Could The Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Red Hill Iron is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$16m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about RHI.

See our latest analysis for Red Hill Iron

ASX:RHI Ownership Summary January 5th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Red Hill Iron?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.8% of Red Hill Iron. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Red Hill Iron’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:RHI Income Statement Export January 5th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Red Hill Iron. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Red Hill Iron

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.