Could a red-light district happen in San Francisco? One city supervisor is pushing for it

A San Francisco lawmaker is backing a plan by sex-worker advocates and some residents to create a sanctioned red-light district in the city.

City Supervisor Hillary Ronen wants to lift criminal penalties from the sex trade altogether and is turning to state lawmakers in Sacramento for assistance, the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting.

Ronen, the representative for District 9 which includes the Mission District neighborhood, is drafting a resolution that would urge state legislators to write a bill that would legalize sex work.

State Sen. Scott Wiener and state Assembly Member Matt Haney, both Democrats from San Francisco, could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY to comment on whether they would consider supporting the bill.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin hands out fliers in the Mission District on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in San Francisco. City Supervisor Hillary Ronen is drafting a resolution that would urge state legislators to write a bill that would legalize sex work. Mission residents want the now-illicit business plaguing part of the neighborhood contained in a commercial zone.

The move is part of an attempt to divert or slow down street prostitution in the Mission, where sex workers have been present for decades and where residents want the illegal business plaguing parts of the neighborhood contained to a commercial zone.

“I do feel that society’s acceptance and (ability) to get away from the morality issues is growing,” Rohen, a Democrat, told the outlet.

Lyn Werbach, an organizer with Central Mission Neighbors whose group advocates for Mission residents told the outlet she would not oppose some sort of designated red-light zone to “centralize the activity in one place, away from homes, so it can be regulated for the safety of workers and the safety of residents."

Reporter arrested at news conference: NewsNation reporter arrested after live broadcast at Ohio governor's press conference

Corralling 'cruising zone' with water barriers and barricades

Though the Golden Gate City has not taken official action on a red-light zone, officials are having water barriers and other barricades installed on one street there in response to recent complaints about what Ronen called a “cruising zone,” the outlet reported.

It was not immediately known how long the barriers or police patrols will remain.

Story continues

The San Francisco Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY.

A group of activists block commuter tech buses in the Mission District with motorized scooters during a protest in San Francisco.

'Red light' resolution to be introduced Tuesday

Ronen told the Chronicle she supports a red-light zone, but legal hurdles and determining a designated location would be challenging.

The outlet reported she plans to introduce a resolution to the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that would serve as an official request to state lawmakers to decriminalize sex work.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen wants to lift criminal penalties from the sex trade altogether and is turning to state lawmakers in Sacramento for assistance.

Castration proposed for sex offenders: Bill proposes chemical castration for some sex offenders in New Mexico

“What’s happening right now on Capp Street is it’s become more brazen, and bigger than we’ve ever seen it before,” Ronen told The LA Times Wednesday.

“Instead of repeating the same cycle that we’ve repeated for decades, it’s time to try something new,” she said.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco supervisor Hillary Ronen pushing to legalize sex work