Could The Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Rent.com.au is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$11m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about RNT.

View our latest analysis for Rent.com.au

ASX:RNT Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rent.com.au?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Rent.com.au already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.0% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Rent.com.au’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ASX:RNT Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Rent.com.au. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Rent.com.au

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Rent.com.au Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$11m, and insiders have AU$4.3m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.