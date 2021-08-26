Could Robert F. Kennedy's convicted assassin soon be a free man?

The man who shot and killed Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, Sirhan Sirhan, could be a free man as of Friday, with prosecutors reportedly saying they won't oppose his parole petition.

The 77-year-old spent the past 53 years in prison in California. He is scheduled to face the California parole board on Friday for the 16th time.

Sirhan was initially sentenced to death for the murder, but California temporarily outlawed capital punishment, and his sentence was downgraded to life in prison.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for parole because he said he believes Sirhan was falsely accused of the murder of his father, according to the Washington Post. He also reportedly wants the case to be reopened and thinks that Sirhan was set up to take the fall for the murder.

Sirhan confessed to the murder in 1968 but claims he has no memory of the incident. He might have been hypnotized in part of a grand conspiracy, his lawyer said.

Sirhan's parole has been denied 15 times, but George Gascon, Los Angeles County's district attorney, said he will be impartial in the decision.

"The role of a prosecutor and their access to information ends at sentencing," Alex Bastian, special adviser to Gascon, told the Washington Post. "The parole board's sole purpose is to objectively determine whether someone is suitable for release ... If someone is the same person that committed an atrocious crime, that person will correctly not be found suitable for release."

