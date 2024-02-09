Could year-round firework sales become legal in Kansas? Here's why past efforts failed

Depending on the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl game, Topekans may be hearing some fireworks this weekend despite city and county regulations limiting their use to the week of July 4.

The fireworks will either be holdovers from July or bought from a state that allows fireworks to be sold year-round — something Kansas legislators have introduced to no avail.

Rep. Kenneth Collins, R-Mulberry, introduced House Bill 2724, which started as an attempt to create a second sales period during New Year’s but was amended to allow year-round firework sales.

“I just think it would be good, because it'd be good for the economy. I live in a border area and people will go to Missouri or Oklahoma and get fireworks anyway,” Collins said.

Fireworks could be sold year round if allowed by local governments should reform be successful at the Kansas Statehouse. Several attempts to allow year-round firework sales have failed in recent years.

Though the Fourth of July is the holiday most commonly associated with fireworks, it’s common for people to light off fireworks on New Year's Eve, Cinco de Mayo and Diwali. Over the past couple of years, fireworks have become popular for gender reveal parties.

Some firework retailers, though, wouldn’t offer year-round fireworks if the law permitted it.

“It's kind of a controversy in our industry whether we support this or not, because year-round sounds great until you're open year-round, and you don't make any sales,” said Eric Garrett, president of the Kansas Firework Association and Garrett’s Fireworks. “From a vendor's perspective, there's not a lot of benefit to being open year-round.”

Senate Bill 378 during the 2022 legislative session is the last time firework reform actually made it to the floor for a vote. The Committee on Commerce recommended passing the bill, but it failed during final action with only two senators voting to pass the bill after amendments.

The Kansas City Chiefs light off a firework display at Arrowhead Stadium in 2021. Many Kansans will light off fireworks of their own if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Opponents said the bill would create an unnecessary fire risk that would burden local fire departments and could interfere with local control. Still, SB 378 failed after amending it to make counties opt in to allowing year-round firework sales.

Garrett said bills have failed to get traction because the state’s firework laws aren’t overly prohibitive to begin with.

“I think the support is very small. And I think their thinking is that we have a current firework laws that are pretty good. 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it,' is probably the mentality they have,” Garrett said. “I would see it as a chance for us to get more sales tax dollars. But they may have concerns about fireworks stands and stores being everywhere.”

Even if it passed, communities across the state limit the timeframes that people are allowed to shoot fireworks. Some counties allow fireworks to be shot all year, while others are limited to certain days in June and July. Other counties ban fireworks altogether or limit them to certain types, like fountains, sparklers and snakes.

“We wanted local control and that's what the bill did,” said Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, the original sponsor of SB 378. “It allowed the locals to decide when it was appropriate that they could shoot off fireworks. They controlled the local sales, too. We allowed the option of it being year-round if they wanted it. And we had worked with fire marshal and others on it.”

The state fire marshall has been neutral on many of the proposed firework reforms, though it does say fireworks are dangerous when misused. It recorded 102 firework-caused injuries in 2022 and advises people on how to stay safe while lighting fireworks.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas legislators try for firework reform after failing several times