Could Sacramento get its 1st-ever unfenced, off-leash dog park?

An unfenced, off-leash dog park could soon come to Sacramento's William Land Park. It's a one-of-a-kind model in the city of Sacramento but not new to Northern California. In Yolo County, Davis currently has six parks with designated unfenced, off-leash areas and though it's enjoyed by furry friends and their owners, many agree on etiquette. "There are always pros and cons to this. You have unbehaved dogs that are out here and they cause problems, but for the most part, the dogs that you see out here are pretty good," Davis resident Van Hunh said.

