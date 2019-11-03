Could Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited's (ASX:SAR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of AU$3.2b, Saracen Mineral Holdings is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SAR.

See our latest analysis for Saracen Mineral Holdings

ASX:SAR Ownership Summary, November 3rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Saracen Mineral Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Saracen Mineral Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 56% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Saracen Mineral Holdings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:SAR Income Statement, November 3rd 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Saracen Mineral Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Saracen Mineral Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.