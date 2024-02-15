You could save the next Sweetpea: How to adopt from the Puppy Bowl star's rescue

Sweetpea was rescued by Bosley Place that specializes in helping special needs puppies.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are well-known as breakout stars of the Super Bowl 58 game between the Chiefs and 49ers, which resulted in the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl win.

But you may have heard of a much smaller, though arguably just as mighty, star that stole just as many hearts − a tiny 1.7-pound puppy named Sweetpea.

Sweetpea made an appearance as the smallest ever pup to participate in the Puppy Bowl, taking viewers by storm with her underdog story and undeniably adorable, fuzzy face.

Fans were later devastated to find out Sweetpea had died since the Puppy Bowl's filming (which took place in October) as a result of medical complications that were present at the time of her birth. Devastated reactions flooded the internet as netizens mourned the loss of the itty bitty hero who stole hearts during the game.

The good news, however, is that the organization that rescues Sweetpea, Bosley's Rescue, is still going strong and working to help thousands of other neonate puppies just like her. Interested in fostering, volunteering or even adopting your own little Sweetpea? Here's what to know.

Sweetpea, Puppy Bowl's breakout star

Sweetpea was born July 1, 2023, in Tennessee and raised in Georgia by neonate puppy rescue Bosley's Place. Animal director of the rescue, Jennifer Siegel, previously told USA TODAY the puppy lived a "charmed life" and everyone "loved Sweetpea."

However, she also acknowledged that Sweetpea was a bit of a "medical nightmare" and had multiple health complications, something that is not uncommon amongst such small pups.

At just 1.7 pounds, she was the smallest puppy to ever participate in the big game.

Unfortunately, she passed away on Nov. 20 due to a deformed kidney that made it impossible for her body to properly process protein. But before her death, she helped bring even more awareness to the rescue and its mission, helping to raise $26,000 by working the kissing booth at the rescue's annual fundraiser.

Puppy Bowl's tiniest star: Sweetpea, who stole the show in Puppy Bowl 2024, passed away from kidney illness

Bosley's Place, a rescue orphanage for the tiniest pups in need

Bosley's Place, a Smyrna, Georgia, rescue launched in 2015, is a nursery and sanctuary for homeless and orphaned neonatal puppies, according to its website. Puppies are considered to be in the neonatal stage from the time of birth until they're four weeks old.

In the neonatal stage of life, the tiny pups require round-the-clock care, with mothers feeding them often and tending to their needs. And when puppies are left without a dog parent to care for them, they require extra care, including bottle feeding, temperature control, training, socialization and frequent monitoring.

Bosley's Place provides this 24/7, 365 care.

According to the organization, it is the only rescue in the U.S. recognized as focusing exclusively on newborn orphaned puppies. It was created after founder Jennifer Siegel was inspired by a 3-week-old, 1.2-pound pitbull puppy named Bosley, who was in desperate need of a foster home after being in the trash. Siegel took him on in 2014 and never looked back.

Bosley Place was named after Bosley, a pit-bull that was recued.

The organization operates through a series of foster homes, meaning they don't have a shelter building. Instead, all puppies are cared for in the homes of volunteers.

How you can adopt from Bosley's Place

After seeing a puppy like Sweetpea, it's almost impossible to not one for yourself. As with most rescues, however, there are important standards adopters must meet before potentially being approved to bring a puppy home.

Prospective adopters must be located in Georgia and within a "reasonable" distance of the rescue network, which is near Atlanta, Georgia. They do not adopt puppies out to families with animal allergies, families who reside in communities with breed restrictions, or homes with children 6 years of age or younger unless there is a current well-behaved resident dog that can be temperament tested.

Bosley’s Place also requires a minimum of two training sessions with a preferred trainer, at the adopter's expense. A meet and greet and home visit are also prerequisites to bringing a puppy home.

According to their website, the adoption process goes as follows:

Complete an application In-person interview and meet and greet with any current resident dogs. Home site visit and the adoption contract upon approval. Adoption fee of $450-$650, which covers the cost of the vetting all puppies received before going up for adoption (dewormed, spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.)

Sweetpea was rescued by Bosley Place that specializes in helping special needs puppies.

Other ways to help out Bosley's Place

Not ready or able to take on an adoption? There are plenty of other ways to help out Bosley's Place (or your local rescue!)

Donate via PayPal, Venmo or Amazon Wishlist.

Apply to be a foster home and provide care for puppies taken in by Bosley's Place.

Volunteer. There are all kinds of options for volunteering, from helping with adoption events and paperwork to fundraising, social media promotion, pet photography and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sweetpea's death touched Americans: How to adopt from dog's rescue