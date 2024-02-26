When could your senior graduate from Jefferson County Public Schools? Here are the options

The Jefferson County Schools board is poised to officially set 2024 graduation dates for thousands of high school seniors across the district at its next meeting .

The board will meet March 5 at 6 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road.

During the 2022-23 school year, about 6,600 students graduated from JCPS across dozens of schools. An estimated number of graduates for the current school year has not yet been released.

Here's a look at the three options the board is considering:

Option A: JCPS graduation dates begin May 24

Atherton High School: May 24, 4:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

The Academy @ Shawnee: May 24, 5 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Valley High School: May 24, 5 p.m. Valley High School stadium.

Liberty High School: May 24, 5 p.m. Durrett auditorium.

Iroquois High School: May 24, 5:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Western High School: May 24, 8 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center

Jeffersontown High School: May 24, 8 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Pathfinder School of Innovation: May 25, 9 a.m. Broadbent Arena

Ballard High School: May 25, 9 a.m. Freedom Hall.

Central High School: May 25, 12:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena

Eastern High School: May 25, 12:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

DuPont Manual High School: May 25, 4 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Seneca High School: May 25, 4 p.m. Broadbent Arena

J. Graham Brown School: May 28, 9 a.m. J. Graham Brown School.

Waggener High School: May 28, 9 a.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center

Marion C. Moore School: May 28, 9 a.m. Broadbent Arena

Fern Creek High School: May 28, 9 a.m. Freedom Hall.

Minor Daniels Academy: May 28, 12:30 p.m. Minor Daniels Academy.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School: May 28, 12:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Fairdale High School: May 28, 12:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Breckinridge Metropolitan High School: May 28, 12:30 p.m. Durrett auditorium.

The Phoenix School of Discovery: May 28, 4 p.m. Durrett auditorium.

Doss High School: May 28, 4 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Southern High School: May 28, 4 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Louisville Male High School: May 28, 7 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Butler Traditional High School: May 29, 9 a.m. Freedom Hall.

Option B: JCPS graduation dates begin May 28

Atherton High School: May 28, 4:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

The Academy at Shawnee: May 28, 5 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Liberty High School: May 28, 5 p.m. Durrett auditorium.

Valley High School: May 28, 5 p.m. Valley High School stadium.

Jeffersontown High School: May 28, 5:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Ballard High School: May 28, 8 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Western High School: May 28, 8 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center

Iroquois High School: May 28, 8 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

DuPont Manual High School: May 29, 9 a.m. Freedom Hall.

Breckinridge Metropolitan High School: May 29, 9 a.m. Durrett auditorium.

Fern Creek High School: May 29, 9 a.m. Broadbent Arena.

J. Graham Brown School: May 29, 12:30 p.m. J. Graham Brown School.

Minor Daniels Academy: May 29, 12:30 p.m. Minor Daniels Academy.

The Phoenix School of Discovery: May 29, 12:30 p.m. Durrett auditorium.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School: May 29, 12:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Marion C. Moore School: May 29, 12:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Seneca High School: May 29, 4 p.m. Broadbent Arena

Eastern High School: May 29, 4 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Louisville Male High School: May 29, 7 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Butler Traditional High School: May 30, 9 a.m. Freedom Hall.

Fairdale High School: May 30, 9 a.m. Broadbent Arena.

Central High School: May 30, 12:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena

Doss High School: May 30, 12:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Waggener High School: May 30, 12:30 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Pathfinder School of Innovation: May 30, 4 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Southern High School: May 30, 4 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Option C: JCPS graduation dates begin May 29

Atherton High School: May 29, 4:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

The Academy at Shawnee: May 29, 5 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Valley High School: May 29, 5 p.m. Valley High School stadium.

Liberty High School: May 29, 5 p.m. Durrett auditorium.

Jeffersontown High School: May 29, 5:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Ballard High School: May 29, 8 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Western High School: May 29, 8 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center

Iroquois High School: May 29, 8 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

DuPont Manual High School: May 30, 9 a.m. Freedom Hall.

Breckinridge Metropolitan High School: May 30, 9 a.m. Durrett auditorium.

Fern Creek High School: May 30, 9 a.m. Broadbent Arena.

J. Graham Brown School: May 30, 12:30 p.m. J. Graham Brown School.

Minor Daniels Academy: May 30, 12:30 p.m. Minor Daniels Academy.

The Phoenix School of Discovery: May 30, 12:30 p.m. Durrett auditorium.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School: May 30, 12:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Marion C. Moore School: May 30, 12:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Seneca High School: May 30, 4 p.m. Broadbent Arena

Eastern High School: May 30, 4 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Louisville Male High School: May 30, 7 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Butler Traditional High School: May 31, 9 a.m. Freedom Hall.

Fairdale High School: May 31, 9 a.m. Broadbent Arena.

Central High School: May 31, 12:30 p.m. Broadbent Arena

Doss High School: May 31, 12:30 p.m. Freedom Hall.

Waggener High School: May 31, 12:30 p.m. East Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Pathfinder School of Innovation: May 31, 4 p.m. Broadbent Arena.

Southern High School: May 31, 4 p.m. Freedom Hall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS board to weigh 2024 graduation dates