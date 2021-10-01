There's a push for an extra stimulus check for seniors. It wouldn't be the first time

Congress and the White House aren't considering a fourth COVID stimulus check for Americans — they've moved on to other priorities.

That hasn't stopped an advocacy group from trying to stir up grass-roots pressure for a new, $1,400 direct payment targeted toward one vulnerable population: retirees on Social Security.

The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League has launched a petition drive that has quickly gathered tens of thousands of signatures. If the campaign succeeds, retirees who need extra help covering their bills and paying down debt will get more relief.

The proposal has history on its side, because the U.S. paid out special stimulus checks to older people once before.

Seniors need new check because of inflation, league says

Retirees need a fourth stimulus check because they're being squeezed by steeper prices for gasoline, food, used cars and many other things, the Senior Citizens League says. Some seniors indicate they've been skipping meals and doses of essential medication to meet expenses.

"Soaring inflation has taken a toll on household finances of retired and disabled Social Security recipients," reads the petition, on the group's website.

Over the past few months, U.S. consumer prices have been up more than 5% versus last year — a level of inflation not seen since 2008. The truly eye-popping increases have been at the gas pump: In August, gasoline cost 42.7% more than a year ago, the government says.

A forecast from the Senior Citizens League says inflation could push next year's Social Security raise to 6.2%, which would be the largest boost in nearly four decades. But it could be too little, too late.

Support for senior stimulus grows rapidly

Skyrocketing prices have been ravaging seniors’ bank accounts for a while, the league says, while the average Social Security recipient has had to make do with a monthly benefit payment in 2021 that's only about $20 larger than last year.

As of Thursday, the group's petition calling for stimulus checks to help people on Social Security cope with inflation had drawn close to 39,000 signatures. The petition was posted online around Labor Day, less than four weeks earlier.

"This is a huge response for us over such a short period of time," Mary Johnson, Social Security policy analyst for the Senior Citizens League, tells MoneyWise.

Her group argues that a $1,400 check would keep people from missing meals just to afford necessities like homeowners insurance.

Senior stimulus checks have a precedent

The idea of stimulus checks directed only toward retirees isn't a new one — the U.S. did that a dozen years ago, in the midst of the Great Recession.

The economy was in what the Federal Reserve says was its longest downturn since World War II, one that lasted from December 2007 to June 2009. Home prices crashed 30%, stocks dropped 57%, and unemployment rose from 5% to 10% during the extended crisis.

In hopes of containing the damage, President George W. Bush signed the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 in February of that year. It included stimulus checks of up to $600 each for most taxpayers, with Social Security beneficiaries receiving at least $300.

But it was in May of 2009 that the U.S. paid out relief similar to what the Senior Citizens League is pushing for now: a stimulus check that went primarily to people on Social Security. They got $250 payments under President Barack Obama's Recovery Act; other taxpayers simply had less tax money withheld from their pay.

What to do if you need more stimulus now

Though the Senior Citizens League boasts more than a million supporters, its petition for a $1,400 stimulus check may go unheeded.

There's a different online petition that calls for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 for most adults, followed by $2,000 monthly payments. It has drawn more than 2.9 million signatures — but little, if any, attention from Congress or the White House.

For now, here are some actions you can take to give yourself some financial relief.

