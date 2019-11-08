Could Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Company Limited's (HKG:8258) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Company Limited (HKG:8258) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$119m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8258.

View our latest analysis for Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry

SEHK:8258 Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:8258 Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.