Could The Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of UK£95m, Shoe Zone is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Shoe Zone.

Check out our latest analysis for Shoe Zone

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shoe Zone?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Shoe Zone already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Shoe Zone, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Shoe Zone. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Anthony Edward Smith with 30% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 24% and 12% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, John Charles Smith is also Chief Operating Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Shoe Zone

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Shoe Zone plc. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of UK£95m, that means they have UK£51m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Shoe Zone. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Shoe Zone (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 'America's Got Talent' singer shares message, music at Pineville church

    A lot of attention has been placed on Ben Waites since he appeared on "America's Got Talent" but it hasn't changed who he is.

  • Is Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will...

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says

    "The biggest takeaway for me on events of this week? Convincing and arguably decisive evidence the 'bottom is in' - the 2022 bear market is over."

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The dangers of China and Russia make this defence company a must-have

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a game changer for the defence industry. It has thrust the world into a new era where elevated geopolitical risks are likely to prompt higher military spending among Nato members.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Many investors seek passive income from dividends as a way to earn money from their investments. While tempting, the challenge with dividends is that they are never guaranteed payments. One approach to attempt to mitigate that risk is to focus only on companies with long-term track records of dividend hikes.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Despite staging a small bounce over the last couple of months, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is still down 24% in 2022. Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) just delivered its second-quarter earnings results on July 26. Alphabet is fresh off its 20-for-1 stock split earlier in July, which made it a more affordable proposition for smaller investors.

  • Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come

    Choosing companies based on relative cheapness is often fraught with peril, as many companies are cheap for a reason. The best strategy is to choose companies with solid business models and competitive advantages. Here are some real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are leaders in their chosen markets and have characteristics that make them safe investments.

  • Don't Expect Millions From the Lottery: 3 Nasdaq Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer

    The lottery can be exciting. With the Mega Millions jackpot recently climbing above $1 billion for just the third time in the game's history, it's easy to let your mind run wild and imagine what you could do with that kind of money. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified these three Nasdaq growth stocks as top picks capable of generating explosive long-term returns.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Investors often turn to dividend stocks during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth because they provide income streams when capital gains growth is difficult to come by. The strategy is sound as the asset managers at Hartford Funds found dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the S&P 500 index over 91 years, stretching back to 1930. While there have been two decades during that period when stocks generated negative returns, dividend stocks still generated growth even in those challenging periods.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • 2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.

  • Kevin O'Leary Thinks There Will Be 'Total Panic' in the Crypto Markets. Here's Why

    The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion in value since reaching its height in 2021. Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, believes the worst is yet to come. In a recent tweet, he states, "There's going to be total panic and massive volatility in the crypto markets ahead before the industry swings back toward stronger firms and clearer regulations."

  • Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street

    To be perfectly blunt, this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half performance to a year since 1970. We've also witnessed the index that led Wall Street higher following the coronavirus crash in 2020, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plummet as much as 34% since November.