Could Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation's (CVE:SGMA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (CVE:SGMA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of CA$132m, Sigma Lithium Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SGMA.

View our latest analysis for Sigma Lithium Resources

TSXV:SGMA Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sigma Lithium Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of Sigma Lithium Resources, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

TSXV:SGMA Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sigma Lithium Resources. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Sigma Lithium Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.