Could The Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of S$1.4b, Silverlake Axis is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 5CP.

See our latest analysis for Silverlake Axis

SGX:5CP Ownership Summary, July 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Silverlake Axis?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Silverlake Axis already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 10% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Silverlake Axis's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SGX:5CP Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Silverlake Axis. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Silverlake Axis

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Silverlake Axis Ltd. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around S$46m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.