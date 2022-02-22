'You could smell blood': Newport residents describe the scene of a fatal stabbing

NEWPORT — Jennifer Jackson was in Miantonomi Park on Monday afternoon when she noticed the emergency vehicles descending on Dudley Avenue, the street she calls home.

“I thought fire,” Jackson said Tuesday as she walked down Dudley with her family’s new dog. Jackson’s children, Elijah, 12, and Felicity, 16, rode skateboards ahead of her, eventually passing by the house where police say a 43-year-old Newport man suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police identified the man as Davide Semenza. He was pronounced dead at Newport Hospital at 4:39 p.m. Monday.

According to Newport police, 43-year-old Davide Semenza was stabbed during an altercation at this residence, 12 Dudley Ave., on Monday. He later died from his injuries.

According to police, the Newport Fire Department responded to a 911 call Monday around 3:47 p.m. for two men fighting. "Both were bleeding in the area of Dudley Avenue," said a police statement released Tuesday morning.

The second man, who police have not identified, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He did not suffer stab wounds, police said.

No arrests in connection to the stabbing were reported by Newport police as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police had said in a previous statement Monday night there's "no imminent danger to the Newport community or surrounding communities because this is an isolated incident."

Thoughts from Dudley Ave. residents

“You could smell blood,” Jackson said. Not from her house farther down the street, but once she got closer to 12 Dudley Ave. on Monday, it hit her.

Jackson said the police were active at the scene all night. By Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m., there was no police presence. The home at 12 Dudley Ave. is a large house, painted robin’s egg blue. A shred of yellow police tape hung from the corner of the house Tuesday. And down the walkway from the front door, near the street, was a large splotch, a foamy substance tinged pink.

Young girls zipped on scooters down the street and children played in near-by Miantomoni Park during their school vacation.

Elijah didn’t appear shaken by the violence that happened down the street from his house. He played a video game, he said, “to get it off my mind.”

“I was shocked,” Felicity said. It was a “little too close to home … (but) it’s life, got to deal with it.”

Jackson said her and her husband, Mitchell, sat down with the kids to discuss the violence.

“We’ve always raised them to be aware of your environment … unfortunate things happen,” she said. Still, Jackson’s concerned for the future of the city, considering this death comes one week after a 25-year-old Newport man was shot to death downtown. A 30-year-old Newport man was also injured in the incident.

“I’m scared it’s going to become the new norm for Newport,” Jackson said. “We’re not doing something right as a city and a community.”

The Daily News knocked on doors and asked other Dudley Avenue residents their thoughts on the violence, and how it made them feel. One woman, who declined to give her name, said "the officer that I talked to said it was between two people," so she didn't necessarily feel less safe following the stabbing.

Police tape hangs from a drain pipe at 12 Dudley Ave. in Newport, where police say a man was fatally stabbed.

Holly Hewitt doesn’t necessarily feel less secure, either. “I don’t think that it was targeted against this house," she said. Yet, in light of other recent violence, she wonders: “What’s going on?”

“This is not supposed to happen in Newport,” Hewitt said.

Elizabeth Nichols said she’s lived on Dudley Avenue for 50-some years. She couldn’t recall any other incident like this recent stabbing, and it did make her feel uneasy, she said. Especially when she considered her 11-year-old granddaughter.

“Sometimes I play (outside with her),” Nichols said.

“I don’t feel any different, really,” said Jonathan O’Donnell as he stood in his driveway. With his power tool in his hand, he went back in his garage to get back to work.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Newport, RI, stabbing death: Neighbors react day after one killed