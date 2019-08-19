Could The SML Isuzu Limited (NSE:SMLISUZU) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in SML Isuzu Limited (NSE:SMLISUZU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

SML Isuzu is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹9.4b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SMLISUZU.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SML Isuzu?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.3% of SML Isuzu. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SML Isuzu's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SML Isuzu. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of SML Isuzu

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in SML Isuzu Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹9.4b, and insiders have ₹194m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.