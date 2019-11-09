Could Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA (ELI:SONC) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat?

Could Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA (ELI:SONC) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a four-year payment history and a 9.6% yield, many investors probably find Sonae Capital SGPS intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Sonae Capital SGPS for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Sonae Capital SGPS!

ENXTLS:SONC Historical Dividend Yield, November 9th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Sonae Capital SGPS paid out 418% of its profit as dividends. A payout ratio above 100% is definitely an item of concern, unless there are some other circumstances that would justify it.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Sonae Capital SGPS paid out 101% of its free cash flow last year, which we think is concerning if cash flows do not improve. Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Sonae Capital SGPS's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would definitely be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Is Sonae Capital SGPS's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Sonae Capital SGPS's dividend was not well covered by earnings, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 4.52 times its EBITDA, investors are starting to take on a meaningful amount of risk, should the business enter a downturn.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Sonae Capital SGPS has interest cover of less than 1 - which suggests its earnings are not high enough to cover even the interest payments on its debt. This is potentially quite serious, and we would likely avoid the stock if it were not resolved quickly.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Sonae Capital SGPS's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the data, we can see that Sonae Capital SGPS has been paying a dividend for the past four years. This company's dividend has been unstable, and with a relatively short history, we think it's a little soon to draw strong conclusions about its long term dividend potential. During the past four-year period, the first annual payment was €0.06 in 2015, compared to €0.074 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% a year over that time. Sonae Capital SGPS's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 5.4% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.