Could The Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Southern Cross Media Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$278m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Southern Cross Media Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern Cross Media Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Southern Cross Media Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Southern Cross Media Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Southern Cross Media Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Orbis Investment Management Limited with 19% of shares outstanding. Ubique Asset Management Pty Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and The Retail Employees Superannuation Trust holds about 9.1% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Southern Cross Media Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Southern Cross Media Group Limited. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about AU$2.1m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of AU$278m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Southern Cross Media Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

