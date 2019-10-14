Could the spread of the Saddleridge Fire be due to a power tower that wasn't shut off?

While hundreds of thousands of Californians were left without electricity last week, it was an ignition under an electrical tower that may be partially responsible for the massively destructive Saddleridge Fire in Southern California.

Investigators are currently looking into a report from Roberto Delgado, a Sylmar resident. According to Delgado, the fire started in the back of his house underneath a transmission tower.

"A whole lot of people have been here looking around that tower," Delgado told reporters. "I'm not saying the tower started the fire. I'm saying that's where the fire started."

According to Delgado, the flames looked like a huge tidal wave enveloping the house.

In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 photo, Los Angeles City firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire near homes in Sylmar, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Investigators and fire officials haven't named an official origin for the fire, but the tower in question was in an area where the power was not shut off. According to the Los Angeles Times, the tower belongs to Southern California Edison (SCE).

"Determining the cause and origin of the fire is a lengthy process. A priority right now is ensuring the safety of our customers, employees and first responders. SCE will fully cooperate with investigations," SCE spokesperson Sally Jeun told the Los Angeles Times. "We did not deenergize any power for the Saddle Ridge fire area."

In Sylmar, located near the northern edge of the San Fernando Valley, the blaze has burned nearly 8,000 acres and destroyed at least 31 structures and damaged 58 others, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). It is also responsible for claiming the life of one man, who suffered cardiac arrest, and inuring three firefighters.

Saddleridge has been fueled by strong Santa Anna winds and the flames spread incredibly quick from its inception. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the blaze grew from 150 acres to 500 acres over the span of just two hours last Thursday.

A resident surveys the scorched remains of her home and vehicle after the Saddleridge Fire burned through Granada Hills, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said sustained winds of 25 mph with gusts topping 50 mph played a large role in the blaze's escalation. Terrazas told reporters on Friday night that the department has heard from numerous sources about the power tower.

"We are aware of a story out there in the media from a witness who saw fire ... from a transmission tower," Terrazas said. "We believe that witness, and someone else who said something similar."

Mandatory evacuations, which have since been lifted, were also enacted last week and displaced over 100,000 across 23,000 homes, according to the LAFD. By 5:00 p.m. Saturday, those orders were lifted.

In its statement regarding the evacuation notice, the LAFD thanked citizens for promptly heeding the orders. The department also explained to the public that the firefighters would seek to capitalize on upcoming favorable conditions.

"...Firefighters will take advantage of lower wind speeds and directly attack any remaining hot spots," the LAFD said on Monday. "Most crews' main objective today will be improving and connecting sections of containment line around the perimeter of the fire. They will be utilizing retardant dropping aircraft to reinforce the areas that are difficult to access due to steep terrain."

A helicopter drops water while battling the Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Delgado, who was in his home praying with his wife when he first saw the flames, credits God for protecting his house.

"It's like there was a wall around the house," he said. "It's a miracle, that's the only way I can explain it."

While the Saddleridge Fire has been the largest and most destructive blaze, it certainly hasn't been the only one to ravage Southern California.

The Sandalwood Fire has also wreaked immense havoc, despite being much smaller in size. While only reaching 1,011 acres, the blaze has still managed to destroy 76 structures and claim the lives of two residents.

Burning in Calimesa since last Thursday, the Sandalwood Fire also forced officials to mandate evacuations - which have since been lifted.

Unlike the Saddleridge Fire, however, the cause of the Sandalwood blaze was immediately clear. Authorities confirmed last Thursday that the incident was ignited by a garbage truck driver dumping burning trash on the side of a road.

Shawn Melvin told reporters that he and his son were driving behind the truck when they saw the vehicle pull over to dump the flaming trash.

"I was pleading with him, begging with him: 'Don't stop here. If you already have fire it's going to catch, even pull onto the overpass on the 10 Freeway, anywhere but here," Melvin said, according to ABC7. "He honestly said 'I don't know what to do, what do you do?' and then him following protocol where he works of dumping the trash out when it's on fire. What they were trying to do is save a $150,000 rig and (it) ended up that protocol bit him in the butt, because you don't do that on a windy day."

Two smaller blazes, the Reche Fire and the Wendy Fire, were also ignited last week but have been less destructive. As of Sunday, the Reche Fire was at 100 percent containment after burning 350 acres and destroying one structure, according to Cal Fire.The Wendy Fire has burned 91 acres as of Sunday and is 25 percent contained.