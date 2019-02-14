Could The ST International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:8521) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in ST International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:8521) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

ST International Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$127m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8521.

See our latest analysis for ST International Holdings

SEHK:8521 Ownership Summary February 14th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ST International Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. ST International Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:8521 Income Statement Export February 14th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in ST International Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of ST International Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.